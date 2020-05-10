Chelmsford
Dolores (Hiscoe) Strobl, 94, a longtime Chelmsford resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Chelmsford Crossings, Chelmsford, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Vernon E. Strobl with whom she shared 53 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1998.
She was born on May 16, 1925 in Natick, MA and was a daughter of the late DeMerritte Allen and Beatrice Bonta (Cresto) Hiscoe. Her childhood winters were spent in Lowell, where her father taught art at the Lowell Normal School, and summers were spent in Duxbury MA, the site of some of her most cherished memories.
Dolly was a graduate of Lowell High School with the Class of 1943, where she was a Carney Medal student, and she attended Tufts University and the Art Students League of New York. Dolly was a homemaker devoted to her husband and daughters. She cherished the time that she spent with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren, and loved entertaining family and friends around her beautiful backyard and pool. She served as President of the Chelmsford Chapter of the American Field Service, welcoming dozens of international exchange students into her home over the years, and was a Lifetime Member of the Lowell General Hospital Auxiliary. She was active in the Lowell Red Cross and the Chelmsford Paint and Powder Club. She was an avid bridge player and in her spare time she enjoyed crafting, sewing, and needlepoint.
Dolores leaves her daughters; Diana Lambert and her husband Charles of Meredith, NH, Dolores Bloomston and her husband Edward of Birmingham, Alabama, Karen O'Brien of North Chelmsford, and Kristine Lowe and her husband Peter of Greenwich, CT, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and an Icelandic exchange student who was like a daughter to her, Helga Thorvardardottir. She was pre-deceased by her brother, DeMerritte Bonta Hiscoe.
Funeral services will be announced at a future date. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Whistler House Museum of Art, 243 Worthen Street, Lowell, MA 01852 or whistlerhouse.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD or find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.