Don S. Higgins

TEWKSBURY - Don Scott Higgins, Sr., age 80, a resident of Tewksbury for the past five decades, died peacefully Wednesday morning, March 20, at Sawtelle Family Hospice in Reading, after an extended illness. He was the beloved husband of Jeannine Yvonne (Boutin) Higgins, with whom he had celebrated a fiftieth wedding anniversary this past August 31st.



He was born in Malden, one of three children of the late Claude and Cecil (Hodgkins) Higgins, raised in Somerville, and graduated Somerville High School.



Don worked as a truck driver for AFL-CIO Teamsters Locals 25 and Local 49, mainly for Van Waters, and Rogers Corporation, based in Peabody.



Don was best described as a "homebody" who loved nothing more than time spent with his family, especially the time spent at the family summer home on Lake Sherburne in Waterboro, Maine.



Besides his wife, he leaves two children, Yvette DeViller and her husband Paul of Andover, Don Scott Higgins Jr., of Townsend, MA; his beloved grandchildren, Jack and Violet DeViller; two sisters, Claudette "Pat" Shuley of Cape Cod, and Nancy Tango and her husband Richard of Melrose; and several nieces and nephews.



HIGGINS - Memorial visiting hours Saturday, March 23, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. A Memorial Prayer Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867 are encouraged. Visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 22, 2019