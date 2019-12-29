|
Donald A. Brown, 85, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital after a long illness with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Pauline F. (Dionne) Brown with whom he celebrated their twenty third wedding anniversary in 2019.
He was born on September 21, 1934 and was a son of the late Joseph Brown and the late Laura (Robey) Brown. He was raised in Lowell and was educated in the Lowell School System, graduating from Lowell High School. He served with the United States Army during peacetime.
After his honorable discharge, he returned to Lowell and owned Mid City Auto and worked as a mechanic for several years in the Acre Section of the city. He then became a Mill Wright in the Carpenters Union helping build the Nuclear Power Plant in Seabrook, NH and worked replacing turbines in other nuclear locations. He then worked as a salesman for Sears Hardware in Drum Hill until his retirement.
He made his home in the Highlands Section of Lowell; enjoyed scratch tickets and helping Veterans' with rides to medical appointments and hospitals. His favorite past time was spending time with his family and enjoyed getting together with family.
In addition to his wife, Pauline, he is survived by his daughter, Dawn Crooker of Dracut; and his grandson, Jeffrey Crooker and his girlfriend, Joanna of Lowell. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Joseph Raymond and his wife, Jean of Lowell, and Maureen Thompson of Lowell; his grandchildren, Joseph Raymond Jr. of Lowell, and Joshua Thompson and his girlfriend, Suzzie, of Florida, Alyssa Raymond and her boyfriend, Scott of Lowell, and Melanie Raymond of Nashua, NH; his sister, Patricia MacAllister of Worcester; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Joseph Brown, the late Gerald Brown, the late Priscilla Brown, and the George Brown.
ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 2, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 9 UNTIL 12 NOON AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 12 NOON IN THE FUNERAL HOME FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME TO THE , PO BOX 417005, BOSTON, MA 02241-7005. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 29, 2019