Lifelong Billerica Resident
Billerica
Donald A. Melendy, Age 83, husband of the late Marie G. (Roach) Melendy died Sunday at his daughter's home after a long illness.
He was born in Boston, July 26, 1936 and lived in Billerica his entire life.
Donald was a self-employed carpenter for many years and later worked at Polaroid for 18 years prior to his retirement. He was also a member of the Billerica Lions Club.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane Milliken and her husband Rick of Nashua; his sons, Tom Melendy and his wife Dawn of Billerica and Mike Melendy and his wife Chrissie of Indialantic, FL; his brother, Al Melendy of Billerica; his sister, Carrie Calilio of Maine and five grandchildren, Ryan, Kirk and Casey Milliken and Tiffany and Trevor Melendy.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church followed by a graveside service at Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billerica Lions Club, P.O. Box 5245, Billerica, MA 01821. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Donald A. Melendy
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.