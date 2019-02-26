Donald A. Ramsay

Retired Polaroid Technician



TEWKSBURY - Donald Alan Ramsay, age 83, a lifelong Tewksbury resident, passed away at his home in the care of his family and Circle Home Hospice on Thursday, February 21, 2019.



He was the beloved husband of Karen S. (Copithorne) Ramsay, with whom he would celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in April.



Born in Lowell on June 26, 1935, he was the son of the late William M. Ramsay and the late Dorothy E. (Sweatt) Ramsay.



Don attended Tewksbury schools and graduated from Tewksbury High School in 1952.



In 1953, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean War Era and was one the original crew to serve aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a Technician by the Polaroid Corporation, where he worked for 26 years.



Don loved following the Boston sports teams especially the Celtics. In addition, he enjoyed reading, caring for his yard, and the companionship of his cats "Emmylou", "Charley", and "Lily".



In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberley P. and Kelly S. Ramsay, both of Lowell; two siblings, William M. Ramsay and his wife Moira, and Phyllis Gonzales and her husband David, all of Tewksbury; his brother-in-law, Alan C. Copithorne and his wife Rita of Scituate; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.



RAMSAY- At the request of the family, services will be held privately. Interment at Tewksbury Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to MSPCA-Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary