Donald Ahearn
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOWELL - Donald Ahearn, age 74, a longtime resident of Lowell died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Dianne (Underwood) Berry-Ahearn, to whom he was married for 27 years.

He was born in Cambridge on February 1, 1946, and was a son of the late Bernard and Florence (Seaman) Ahearn. He received his education in Chelsea schools.

Donald proudly served in the United States Navy with the Seabees during the Vietnam War.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years as an electrician for IBEW Local 103.

Donald was a man of many talents and could make or fix just about anything.

His greatest joy in life was time spent in the company of his loving family especially his adoring grandchildren, Lauren and Ryan Berry.

In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by two sons, Richard Berry and his wife Ann Marie of Chelmsford and Christian Ahearn and his fiance, Ashley McDonough of Columbus, OH; a daughter, Erin Ahearn of Meriden, CT; two grandchildren, Lauren Berry and Ryan Berry; a brother, John Ahearn and his wife Marcia of Somerville; two sisters, Janice Ahearn of Malden and Judith Ahearn of AZ; two sisters-in-laws, Donna Tevepaugh and her husband George of Lowell and Kathy Todd of Lowell; a brother-in-law, George Underwood and his wife Kathleen of LA; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also the brother of the late Robert Ahearn.

It being his wish, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Donald Ahearn



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 22, 2020
Thank you Don. All that love for "those grandkids" and plenty to spare for the rest of us. Will never repay what you gave to me. I can only hope to emulate your example and pass it on to the next ones. Mike H.
Michael Hall
Friend
May 21, 2020
Don was such a loving and caring soul. He gave the best hugs. He impacted my, and my Mom's life greatly with just his kindness. The world lost an Angel, and Heaven gained one.
I'm so sorry for the loss of such a great and loving soul! Seaman
Friend
May 21, 2020
Don was a wonderful friend to both my husband Ray and I. We will truly miss his kind words and presence in our lives.
Ray and Mary Ann Coffin
Friend
May 21, 2020
I just saw him and his wife not too long ago at the doctors we were both having the same situation and the same doctor. I also spent everyday for 5 years with him and he was so kind-hearted understanding he taught me so much made me strong he was a good person I am so sorry for the family's loss may he rest in peace.
Melissa Gagnon
Friend
May 21, 2020
Will never forget DON .A wonderful man full of wisdom. RIP....Thank You for being YOU!
Tammy Trainor
Friend
May 21, 2020
My deepest condolences Don was a great person and friend miss him already my love to the family
Gary
Friend
May 21, 2020
Very grateful for the opportunity to have gotten to know Don. He will be missed for his kindness and understanding. Our prayers go out for him and his family
John & Robin Grant
Friend
May 20, 2020
Hat a great Human being hug everyone always showed kindness and compassion , you will be missed ...Glad I can say you were my friend RIP Don , your friend Paula from Lowell and L.A.
Paula McGuire
Friend
May 20, 2020
I just seen him at the drs office a few weeks ago. He was a great power of example to me. Always a kind word .A soft spoken gentleman. I will miss you. And never forget you.
Priscilla Champagne
Friend
May 20, 2020
RIP DON Thank you and Diane for your kindness to us always! Trish, Michael, Rachael, Daniel & Rebecca
Patricia Maille
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved