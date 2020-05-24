LOWELL - Donald Ahearn, age 74, a longtime resident of Lowell died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home following a long illness. He was the beloved husband of Dianne (Underwood) Berry-Ahearn, to whom he was married for 27 years.
He was born in Cambridge on February 1, 1946, and was a son of the late Bernard and Florence (Seaman) Ahearn. He received his education in Chelsea schools.
Donald proudly served in the United States Navy with the Seabees during the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years as an electrician for IBEW Local 103.
Donald was a man of many talents and could make or fix just about anything.
His greatest joy in life was time spent in the company of his loving family especially his adoring grandchildren, Lauren and Ryan Berry.
In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by two sons, Richard Berry and his wife Ann Marie of Chelmsford and Christian Ahearn and his fiance, Ashley McDonough of Columbus, OH; a daughter, Erin Ahearn of Meriden, CT; two grandchildren, Lauren Berry and Ryan Berry; a brother, John Ahearn and his wife Marcia of Somerville; two sisters, Janice Ahearn of Malden and Judith Ahearn of AZ; two sisters-in-laws, Donna Tevepaugh and her husband George of Lowell and Kathy Todd of Lowell; a brother-in-law, George Underwood and his wife Kathleen of LA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Robert Ahearn.
It being his wish, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 24, 2020.