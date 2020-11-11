LOWELL - Mr. Donald L. Buchikos, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6th.Donald was born on May 4, 1981 in Lowell, Massachusetts a son of the late Donald Buchikos and survived by his loving mother Joan (Levy) Buchikos.A lifelong resident of Lowell, Donald was graduate of Lowell Vocational High School. He went on to work for Tulco Corporation in Ayer, Ma. as the plant manager for twenty-one years.Donald was an avid fisherman, motor cross racer, motor mechanic but most of all loved spending time with his family and three sons.Donald was pre-deceased by his father and close friend, Derek Lyons.He is survived by his mother, Joan (Levy) Buchikos, his girlfriend of 21 years, Erin Tarmey, three sons, Keegan Buchikos and his girlfriend, Katrina Lyons, Brady Buchikos and Cayden Buchikos; a sister, Jaime Urquhart and her husband John, his aunts, Joanne Mayo and Donna Lemay and her husband Brian, his uncle, Charles Buchikos; close friends, Jeffrey Mousseau Sr., Jeffrey Mousseau Jr. and fiancé Brittany Perry, and Bill Fletcher; he leaves his nieces, Ashlee and Kayla Lessard, and Hailey Urquhart; his goddaughter, Gracie Mousseau; his great niece, Ava Smalls, and many cousins, friends and co-workers.Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday November 12th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell. His funeral services will be private. Interment will be St Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. For those attending, facial coverings are respectfully required and social distancing measures will be in place. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Scott Laurin, and Richard Laurin