|
|
formerly of Lowell, MA
GILMANTON
Donald C. Leclair, 60, of 16 Malecite Lane, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.
Donald was born August 7, 1958, in Lowell, MA, to the late Roger and Gloria (Bettencourt) Leclair.
Donald worked in plaiting for Lockheed Sanders and was an avid hunter.
Donald is survived by his daughter, Amy Leclair of Concord; son, Ross Leclair of Belmont; granddaughter, Olivia Leclair; brother, David Leclair of Laconia; sister, Deborah Loureiro of Belmont; three nieces and four nephews.
Leclair
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home of Laconia, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street ,Laconia N.H. is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
View the online memorial for Donald C Leclair
Published in Lowell Sun on July 24, 2019