Dracut
Donald C. Taylor, 89, of Dracut passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of his teenage sweetheart of 67 years, Jane M. Taylor, who survives him.
Donald was born in Lowell, the son of the late Charles Taylor and the late Monique (Lebrun) Taylor. He attended the Moody School in Lowell and graduated from Lowell High School in 1950. After high school, Donald enlisted in the United States Navy where he performed several underwater diving missions while stationed at the Patuxent Naval Air Station in Maryland. He received the National Defense Service Medal, which is awarded to United States Armed Forces during periods of conflict.
Following his service in the Navy, Donald had a successful career as a regional salesman for a large retail food supplier. After retiring, he worked for many years at Dracut Auto Parts.
Besides his family, Donald's passion was music. In his early years, he was a drummer in a local band which led to his lifelong love of music. Among his favorites were the Big Band era, symphonies, and the Boston Pops. He took great pride in his vast vinyl collection.
He especially enjoyed making memories with family and friends at Cape Neddick, Maine in the summers and Naples, Florida during the winters, where he was often seen riding his bicycle or singing karaoke hits for all to hear. He will be missed most dearly by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving children, Linda Morin and husband David of Salisbury, MA, Debra Burgess and husband Wayne of Dracut, John Taylor and wife Cecile of Lowell, Diane Pitta and husband Edward "Skip" Pitta of Dracut, and Richard Taylor and wife Karen of York, ME.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Daniel Morin and wife Michelle, Amy Trudel and husband Nick, Brad Burgess, Lauren Burgess Zajac and husband Tommy, Ryan Burgess and fiancée Dani Isaman, Katie Mozisek and husband Corey, Andrew Taylor and wife Amanda, Timothy Pitta and wife Ylan, Brian Pitta and wife Courtney, Matthew Pitta, Nicole Taylor and her partner Brad Swenson, and Adam Taylor; his step grandchildren, Kayla Livingston, Chad Livingston and his partner Elsie Drummond, and Ryan Livingston; his great grandchildren, Emily and Isabelle Morin, Evelyn and Anna Trudel, Aiden Zajac, Benjamin Mozisek, Nora, April, and Cole Pitta, and two expected additions to his family in the fall; He is also survived by his brother-in-law, John Partelo and wife Mary of Naples, FL, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Donald was predeceased by his sisters, Elsie Wilson, Dorothy Bassick-Scott, and Shirley Varanoske, and his brother James Taylor.
Family and friends are invited to attend Donald's Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 15th at 11:30 AM in Saint Michael Parish, 543 Bridge St., LOWELL. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Burial to follow in Saint Mary cemetery, Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Donald's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
