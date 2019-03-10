Home

Donald Charles "Don" Lawrie

formerly of Tewksbury, MA

and Hudson, NH

Donald Charles "Don" Lawrie of Clearwater, FL died February 22 after a brief illness. Born in Lowell, MA, former Tewksbury, MA and Hudson, NH resident. Survived by his wife Carolyn; his children Kimberly Hawkins; Meredith Gertz and her husband Anthony; Stacey LaVita and her husband David; Jonathan Lawrie and his wife Molly; his stepson Jeffrey Blyther and his wife Maria; his stepdaughter Brooke Blyther and her partner Peter DeSalvo; his brother, William K. Lawrie, Jr. and his wife Sandra; two sisters, Deborah Noftle and her husband Robert, and Gloria Bauchman; and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
