Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Chiang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Chien-Tao Chiang

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Chien-Tao Chiang Obituary
Donald Chien-Tao Chiang
formerly of Chelmsford, MA

Donald Chien-Tao Chiang, 91, of River Forest, IL and formerly of Chelmsford, MA and Champaign, IL. Beloved husband of Wendy Wen Tsai Chiang; loving father of Vivian (Steven) Thomas, June Nikoleit and James (Lola) Chiang; cherished grandfather of Franklin Thomas, James Jr. and Jacqueline Nikoleit and Nicole and Will Chiang. Donald worked at the University of Illinois in the Electrical Engineering Department. Services and Interment are private. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now