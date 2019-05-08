|
Donald Chien-Tao Chiang
formerly of Chelmsford, MA
Donald Chien-Tao Chiang, 91, of River Forest, IL and formerly of Chelmsford, MA and Champaign, IL. Beloved husband of Wendy Wen Tsai Chiang; loving father of Vivian (Steven) Thomas, June Nikoleit and James (Lola) Chiang; cherished grandfather of Franklin Thomas, James Jr. and Jacqueline Nikoleit and Nicole and Will Chiang. Donald worked at the University of Illinois in the Electrical Engineering Department. Services and Interment are private.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2019