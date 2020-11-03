1/1
Donald E. Beaudry
1942 - 2020
… Lifelong resident of Lowell; age 77

Donald E. Beaudry age 77 a lifelong resident of Lowell passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 at the Northwood Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Lowell.

He was born in Lowell, Ma. on Nov. 28, 1942 a son of the late Roger and Claire (Marion) Beaudry. He received his education in the Lowell Schools.

Prior to his retirement he had worked in the Roofing Industry for many years.

Don was a longtime member of the Centraville Social Club in Lowell.

He is survived by his longtime companion of 52 years Aline M. Rondeau of Lowell. His Son Donald Blanchette of Dracut. Also survived by his 3 Grandsons and 3 Great Grandchildren and many cousins.

He was also the brother of the late Frank Beaudry and Roger Beaudry.

Beaudry

Due to current restrictions Donald's Graveside Services at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford will be held Privately. In Lieu of flowers Donations in his Memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children -Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the ARCHAMBAULT FUNERAL HOME of Lowell (978 459 9315).



View the online memorial for Donald E. Beaudry

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Archambault Funeral Home
309 Pawtucket St
Lowell, MA 01854
978-459-9315
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
