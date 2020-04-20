|
U.S. Air Force Veteran
Groton – Donald A. Delorme, age 87, died peacefully on April 14, 2020. Beloved husband to Ann (McCarthy) Delorme for 38 years; son of the late Albert and Magdaline (Provencher) (Delorme) Pypec. Survived by his brother Robert from Honolulu HI, predeceased by his brothers Roland and Ray and sisters Irene, Rita and Doris.
Father of Patricia (Delorme) Foster of Tyngsboro; predeceased by daughter, Kathy (Delorme) Poulakas and son, Donald Delorme Jr. and step son John McCarthy Jr. Stepfather to Marianne Giordano of Palm Coast, FL, Kevin McCarthy of Pepperell and Daniel McCarthy of Nashua, NH. Grandfather and great grandfather, uncle and great uncle to many nieces, nephews.
Born and raised in Lowell, Donald joined the Air Force and served at Castle Air Force Base in CA. Once his service was complete, he secured a job with the Commonwealth of MA where he worked for 30 years. Don spent the last 40 years in Groton MA. He enjoyed spending time with his many grandkids, golfing and trips to Foxwoods. He will be remembered as a great cook, painter, golfer, woodworker and a truly great soul.
Out of concern for the COVID-19 Health Crisis, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 20, 2020