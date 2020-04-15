|
|
…Merrimack Valley Businessman, Army Veteran; 75
SALEM, NH
Donald, age 75, died peacefully on April 13, 2020. Beloved husband for 55 years of Gerlinde "Sandy" (Kremer) Florence; son of the late Donald and Isabelle (Tower) Florence Sr., devoted father of Sandra Wright and her husband John of Chester, NH and Michael Florence and his wife Taylor of Kensington, NH; grandfather of Emerald Wright, Michael, Mark, and Kendall Florence; brother of Gail Levoshko of Billerica and Linda Lynch of GA; brother-in-law of, Ingrid Barricklo of TX; his niece Lori Castine; nephews Michael Levoshko, Matthew Lynch, Donny and Tommy Barricklo; and his best friend David Abreu.
Arrangements
Due to the Covid-19 Virus emergency, funeral services are private. A Memorial Mass and "Celebration of Life" will be announced when the crisis has passed. Memorials to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 or www.northeastanimalshelter.org are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Florence family. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Donald E. Florence Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 15, 2020