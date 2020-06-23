Beloved Father, Stepfather,
Grandfather, Brother; 84
DRACUT
Donald E. Guimond, age 84, of Dracut, died unexpectedly at home on June 18, 2020. He was husband of the late Genevieve (Vallois)(Cote) Guimond, who died Nov. 10, 2017. He was born in Chelmsford on Aug. 14, 1935, son of the late Edgar & Laurette (Chaput) Guimond. He was raised in Lowell and attended Lowell Schools.
Prior to his retirement he worked for Raytheon for 43 years. He also co-owned, along with his wife, "Jenny's Sub Shop" in Dracut for several years.
He is survived by three step-sons and their spouses, Albert & Linda Cote of Dracut, Michael Cote of Nashua, Kenneth Cote and JoAnn, of Hopkins, MI; two step-daughters and their spouses, Elizabeth & Fred McLaughlin of Lowell, Rose & Andy Stefanczak of Dracut; two sisters, Michelle Guilbault and her husband Roland of FL, and Nicole Guimond of Lowell; nine grandchildren; also several great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. He was also brother of the late Roland Guimond.
ARRANGEMENTS
Calling hours are 4:00-7:00 PM on Weds. June 24, 2020 at the M.R. LAURIN & SON Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. (Please follow social distancing guidelines.) Funeral Thursday Morning with final viewing from 10:00-10:30 AM followed by Graveside Committal Prayers at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford, MA. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.