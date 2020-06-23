Donald E. Guimond
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Father, Stepfather,

Grandfather, Brother; 84

DRACUT

Donald E. Guimond, age 84, of Dracut, died unexpectedly at home on June 18, 2020. He was husband of the late Genevieve (Vallois)(Cote) Guimond, who died Nov. 10, 2017. He was born in Chelmsford on Aug. 14, 1935, son of the late Edgar & Laurette (Chaput) Guimond. He was raised in Lowell and attended Lowell Schools.

Prior to his retirement he worked for Raytheon for 43 years. He also co-owned, along with his wife, "Jenny's Sub Shop" in Dracut for several years.

He is survived by three step-sons and their spouses, Albert & Linda Cote of Dracut, Michael Cote of Nashua, Kenneth Cote and JoAnn, of Hopkins, MI; two step-daughters and their spouses, Elizabeth & Fred McLaughlin of Lowell, Rose & Andy Stefanczak of Dracut; two sisters, Michelle Guilbault and her husband Roland of FL, and Nicole Guimond of Lowell; nine grandchildren; also several great-grandchildren, several nieces & nephews. He was also brother of the late Roland Guimond.

ARRANGEMENTS

Calling hours are 4:00-7:00 PM on Weds. June 24, 2020 at the M.R. LAURIN & SON Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell, MA. (Please follow social distancing guidelines.) Funeral Thursday Morning with final viewing from 10:00-10:30 AM followed by Graveside Committal Prayers at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 96 Riverneck Rd., Chelmsford, MA. Please see online memorial at www.LaurinFuneralHome.com



View the online memorial for Donald E. Guimond

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Laurin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Viewing
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Committal
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurin Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 22, 2020
Remembering you with a smile on your face and laughter too. So sorry you left us so soon Uncle Don.
Pam Murphy
Family
June 22, 2020
Remembering you with a smile on your face, always having a good time. Sad you left us too early Uncle Don.
Pam Murphy
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved