Donald E. Trubey, 94

Loving Husband, Devoted Father, Grandfather, and WWII Veteran

Donald E. Trubey of Westford, Massachusetts passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on the morning of Thursday, July16th.

Don was born on April 9, 1926 in North Chelmsford, Massachusetts. He was the youngest of six children born to Katherine Heckbert and Clarence A. Trubey. Following the death of his oldest brother, 2nd Lt. Clarence "Buddy" Trubey, whose plane was shot down by the German Luftwaffe [airforce] over the Bay of Biscay, Don was eager to join the armed services and enlisted in the US Navy at age 17, as did his older brothers John and Alton.

Don served in the Pacific Theater between 1944 and 1946 on Motor Torpedo Boat 240. After the war, he graduated from Franklin Technical Institute in Boston. Don worked as a mechanical engineer for several start -up companies, where his creativity was evident in patents filed for switches and potentiometers. Don was employed as a Design Engineer at Raytheon for most of his career until his retirement in 1992.

On September 1, 1951, Don married Mary Hayes and together they made their home in Westford, in the house that Don built. He is survived by his wife Mary as well as his sons: Gerald Trubey and his longtime companion Chris Rennegarbe of Nashua, NH; Richard Trubey and his longtime companion, Nancy Cross of Northbridge, MA; Paul Trubey and his husband Mark Pearsall of Lebanon, CT and David Trubey and his wife Linda Roth of Brookline, NH. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Emily Trubey of Plymouth, NH and his sister Lillian Dowd of Chelmsford, MA. Additional surviving family include his sister-in-law Rita (Hayes) Gallagher and her husband Paul of Chelmsford and brother-in-law Warren Hayes of Merrimack, NH. Nieces and nephews include: Mark Gallagher of Chelmsford, MA and Ann Gallagher of Somerville, MA; Kathy Dowd of Chelmsford, MA ; Joan Monahan of Salem, NH; Brian Dowd of Chelmsford, MA; Gail Bentley of North Conway, NH; Brian Hayes of Fitchburg, MA; Brenda Babineau of Manchester, NH; Tom Hayes of Wolfboro, NH; Lilian Roberts of Hudson, NH; Elsie Kapetanakis of Nashua, NH; Susan Gauthier of Pelham NH and Barbara Wert of VT.

Don is predeceased by his sister, Katherine Gray (formerly of Chelmsford), his brothers Clarence "Buddy" Trubey, John Trubey (formerly of Apple Valley, CA) and Alton Trubey (formerly of York, PA).

Don enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, playing tennis and helping his sons with their many projects. He will be remembered fondly for his kindness, patience, sense of humor, and his ability to fix anything.

A celebration of Don's life is planned for a later date.

