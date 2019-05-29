|
Donald F. Rock, 87
Donald F. Rock passed away peacefully on May 16th at Gardners' Heywood Hospital. Rock grew up in Dudley, MA but spent the majority of his married life in Dunstable, MA where he raised three sons and a daughter.
Rock was a Korean War veteran and was very proud of his USMC service where he was honorably discharged and was awarded the Purple Heart. After the war, he earned an associate's degree from Nichols College and a BA from Boston University. He is predeceased by his wife, Beverly, his son D. Bruce, and his daughter Carolyn. He leaves behind sons, Brett and Stephen, daughter-in-law Jae-ann, and grandchildren Anthony, Cameron, Brandon, Bethany, Kylee, and Sean.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 29, 2019