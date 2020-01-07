|
|
Lowell
On Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Donald F. Fournier, age 82, succumbed to his illness peacefully looking forward to being reunited with the love of his life, his wife of almost 47 years, Lorraine (Lavigne) Fournier.
He was born in Lowell on Sept. 17, 1937, a son of the late Edgar and Marie (Duchesne) Fournier. Donald was a painter most of his working career and after retiring, he and his wife made their home in Daytona, FL for 10 years where he loved to fish off the pier, get a tan and entertain his grandkids every summer.
Donald loved his family and some of his favorite times were Sunday dinners and playing cards with his loving family including his daughter, Kathleen and her husband, David Stephens of Lowell and his son, Timothy and his wife, Christen Fournier of Hudson, NH. His grandchildren, Renee Brunelle, Shane Gannon and Casey McHugh, Nichole Brunelle, Joseph Stephens and his wife, Kimberly and James Fournier. His great grandchildren, Brianna, Kylie, Joshua, Haylee, Cody, Makayla, Madison, Shane, Anthony, Mason and Emily.
Don not only leaves behind his children, grand-children and great-grand-children but also many nieces, nephews, a sister, Priscilla Boucher of Canada , A Daughter Charlotte Gannon, sister-in-law Rita Vaillancourt and Brother-in-law Donald Lavigne,and many close friends. He was pre-deceased by his sisters, Lucille, Yvette and Doris.
A life well lived deserves a special celebration. Please join us for a celebration of both Donald and Lorraine's lives Saturday January 11th at 10am at Princeton Station 147 Princeton St. in North Chelmsford. While flowers are always welcome, contributions to the Lowell General Cancer Center in honor of Donald and Lorraine would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Donald, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Donald Fournier
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020