Donald G. Howser

20 Year Coast Guard Veteran



Donald G. (Gus) Howser, a longtime Billerica resident, passed away on Thursday March 21st at the age of 91.



Born and raised in New Hampshire he was the youngest of six children. Don joined the US Coast Guard as a young man and served his country for twenty years. As a radioman with the Coast Guard he was stationed in the Philippines Islands, Greenland, Newfoundland Canada, and several states in the US with his last post being the US Customs House in Boston. He also made 5 trips to Antarctica on the icebreaker USCGC Eastwind, also spending three years with the Air wing flying branch of the Coast Guard conducting Search and Rescue missions. He attained the rank of senior chief petty officer before leaving the service.



Upon his retirement from the service Don worked as a buyer for Honeywell, working on projects like the Space Lab. He enjoyed retirement, spending several years with the square dancing group the Red Hot Squares, and traveling throughout the country with family and friends. He was also an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Burlington, Mass.



Don is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emily (Streitmater) Howser, his children Douglas K Howser of Sanbornville NH, Diana M Foster and husband David P Foster of Northwood NH, Rena E Scott and husband Alec Scott of Walden NY, Larry Howser and wife Jo Howser of Jonaker Sweden, and Anne M Howser of Billerica. 10 grandchildren Derek, Jason and Evan Howser, Kevin and Amelia Foster and Isaac Mirza, Mary Sousa, Sarah Knauer and John Tree, Peter Howser, and four great- grandchildren Cristian Howser, Lincoln, Emilia and Claire Sousa. He was also looking forward to the birth of his fifth great-grandchild, Zoe Knauer.



HOWSER - Of Billerica, March 22, Donald G. Howser, A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 27th, at 1 pm at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 10 St. Mark's Rd., Burlington, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to St. Mark's Church. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary