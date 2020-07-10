Donald Gary Dempsey of Lowell 06/02/1958 - 06/24/2020 Don (age 62) passed away peacefully at Highpoint Hospice in Haverhill due to complications from blood clots and a mini stroke. He was born in Malden, MA to Wanda LaVerne and Russell Dempsey (both deceased). He was also pre-deceased by wife Laurie. He is survived by three daughters. Justine Fraize and her fiancé Ray of Lowell, April Watts and husband Stephen of Lowell, and Sabrina Dempsey of Haverhill. He loved his three grandchildren: Christian, Natasha, and Brian. He is also survived by a sister Karen Coffill and husband David of Brunswick, Maine, a niece Courtney Coffill of Baltimore, Md, a nephew David Lee Coffill & his wife Kitara and their one year old daughter Freya of Sanford,Me, and a stepfather William Cassidy of Salem, NH. And many cousins and friends. Don spent most of his life in the plastering business doing both swimming pools and sheet rock. He was an avid sports fan loving both the Red Sox and Patriots. When he could find time he played a little golf. His happy go lucky spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store