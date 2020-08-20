1/1
Donald Iver Paquin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
lawton, ok

MAJ (Retired) Donald Iver Paquin, 77, Lawton, died peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Lawton. Don was born August 30, 1942 in Lowell, Massachusetts to Albert Joseph and Catherine Dorothy Paquin. He graduated from Keith Academy in 1959 and joined the United States Army in 1960. He served as an infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division during the Cuban Missile Crisis before becoming one of the Army's earliest Special Forces soldiers in 1963. He married Yaeko in Okinawa, Japan, after meeting her during one of his tours serving with Special Operations Group of Military Assistance Command, Vietnam. After graduating from Field Artillery Officer Candidate School, Class 1-68, at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, 12 December 1967, he served a second tour in Vietnam as a forward observer with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, where he won our Nation's 3rd highest award for bravery, the Silver Star, for gallant action during intense fighting in January 1969. His career as a Field Artillery Officer included commands at Fort Sill and in the Ryuku Islands and tours in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany, as a Pershing Missile Platoon Commander, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as a fire support officer, and finally retiring at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in 1981. Following his 21-year career in the Army, he owned and operated a Taco John's franchise in Lawton, and he taught at Tomlinson Junior High School until 2002. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Cameron University and a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1992. Don was a Freemason, an energetic veterans affairs advocate for his disabled veteran brothers-in-arms, and an active member of numerous organizations including the Oklahoma Chapter of the Special Forces Association and Golden Brigade Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.

Don, the "Duck Hunter", was a patriot and proud of his service to his country, but he was most proud of what he considered his legacy-his children and grandchildren he shared with his wife, Yaeko.

Don is survived by the love of his life of 54 years, wife, Yaeko, of the home, his brother David A. Paquin, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, his daughter Tomi Ann Baker and her husband Christopher Baker, and their children, Brittaney, Christopher, and Cameron, of Madison, Alabama; his son, Donald Louis Paquin and his fiancé , Amanda Zaleski, of Woodbridge, Virginia, and his children, Alexander, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Amelia, and Daniel; and his son Albert Joseph Paquin, and his wife Paula, and their children, Langdon and Alexis of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Catherine, brother, Robert, and sister, Jo-Ann, all of Lowell, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of MAJ (Retired) Donald Paquin to "The Golden Brigade Chapter", Heritage Fund, 4075 Old River Trail, Powhatan, Virginia 23139-4112

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Donald Iver Paquin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker-Rabon Funeral Home - Lawton
1502 NW Fort Sill Blvd.
Lawton, OK 73507
(580) 353-3030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved