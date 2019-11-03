|
|
Westford
Donald J. Eliasen, age 87, longtime resident of Westford, formerly of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at High Pointe House, Haverhill, surrounded by his loving family. He was the treasured husband of the late Patricia (Foley) Eliasen, a beloved teacher in Littleton, with whom he shared nearly 50 years of marriage until her passing in 2006. He was born in Lowell, MA, on May 30, 1932, and was the son of the late Martin and Gladys (Weeks) Eliasen. Donald was raised on a farm in Chelmsford, and was a graduate of Chelmsford High School. He then earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Gordon College in Wenham, MA where he met his future wife, Patricia. He proudly served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant from 1957 to 1968. Upon graduation from college, he became a school teacher and dedicated his teaching career to the Chelmsford School System. He taught in several different positions in Chelmsford, most recently in the McCarthy Middle School, prior to his retirement. In his spare time, Donald enjoyed gardening and antiquing. He was an avid reader of all types of books, but especially historical fiction. He and his wife were collectors of art, and acquired many great works created by New England artists. He was well known for his love of animals. Most of all, Donald cherished the time he spent with his family. Donald leaves his children; Victoria A. Grant and her husband Timothy A. of Annandale, NJ, and Gregory M. Eliasen and his wife Susan L. of Andover, and his grandsons; Thor A. Grant and his wife Dani, Joshua A. Grant, Jason T. Eliasen and Alexander J. Eliasen. Sadly, he is predeceased by his sister Dorothy M. "Dottie" LeBlanc.
Graveside Services
Will be held on November 24th, at 11 o'clock, at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 130 Billerica Rd., CHELMSFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's name to the MSPCA-Nevins at MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130, mspca.org or to High Point House at Home Health Foundation, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. #9, Lawrence, MA 01843, homehealthfoundation.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Donald J. Eliasen
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 3, 2019