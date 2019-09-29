|
Loving Husband, Father,
US Air Force Korean War Veteran
WESTFORD
Donald J. "Don" Knight, 86, a longtime resident of Westford, died on September 23, 2019, in Lowell, after a brief illness, his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Elsie A. (Farquhar) Knight, with whom he had celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on September 19th.
Born in Lowell, February 19, 1933, a son of the late Thomas F. and Isabelle (Dunlavy) Knight.
He received his early education at Saint Michael Grammar School in Lowell, attended the former Keith Academy, and graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1951.
Mr. Knight enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 18, 1952, serving during the Korean War with the 4050th Motor Vehicle Squad until his honorable discharge in 1956. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
Don married Elsie on September 19, 1963, and they settled in Westford to raise their family.
He began his career at the former Commodore Foods in Westford. Later, he took a position at Olin Chemical in Wilmington, where he ran the water treatment plant until it closed. He then worked at Analog Devices as the Water Treatment Facilities Supervisor, retiring in 2003.
Don was an avid reader of mysteries, and played in the Analog Golf League and the Westford Senior Golf League. He enjoyed traveling and had a love of ballroom dancing.
Besides his wife Elsie, he is survived by a son, Donald E. Knight and his wife Darlene of Nashua, NH, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Thomas Knight and Gerald Knight.
In Lowell, September 23, 2109. Donald J. Knight, of Westford, aged 86 years. It being his wish, services were private. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS FUNERAL HOME, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Don's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 29, 2019