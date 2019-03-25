Donald J. McQueen

Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend



Donald J. McQueen, 80, a resident of the Highlands section of Lowell, passed away peacefully Friday morning March 22, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.



He was the beloved husband for 58 years of Marianne (Carufel) McQueen, who survives him.



Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, February 9, 1939, son of the late Donald and the late Viola (Pilawski) McQueen Hodge, he attended St. Peter's Grammar School and Keith Academy, Class of 1956.



Don went on to attend Lowell Technological Institute (nka UMass Lowell) where he received his Bachelor of Science in Plastics Engineering in 1961. Later, he attained his Masters in Chemical Engineering from Lowell Technological Institute.



Prior to his retirement, Don was a Program Manager for AVCO/Textron Defense Systems for over 30 years.



A devoted husband and father, Don loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



An avid reader, he enjoyed traveling with his family, vacationing in Wells Beach, ME and supporting all New England sports teams.



Besides his wife, Marianne, Don is survived by his two daughters Marylou MacKenzie and her husband David of Lowell and Kathleen Sullivan and her husband Timothy of Lowell; three grandchildren Kaitlyn MacKenzie, Bryan MacKenzie and Liam Sullivan; a sister Elaine (Hadden) Drysdale of Charlottesville, VA; two sisters-in-law Judith Frongillo and her husband Richard and Martha DeSaulnier all of Chelmsford; and a niece and several nephews.



MCQUEEN - Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., from 3 to 7 PM, Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND PARISH in Lowell at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery.



E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o the Philanthropy Office, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.