Donald J. McQueen of Lowell
In Lowell, MA, Friday March 21, 2019, at Lowell General, Donald J. McQueen, 80, of Lowell, beloved husband of Marianne (Carufel) McQueen. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME 276 PAWTUCKET ST. from 3 to 7 PM Tuesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Wednesday morning at ST. MARGARET OF SCOTLAND PARISH in Lowell at 10 o'clock followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to Lowell General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o the Philanthropy Office 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2019