Donald L. Collinge Sr.
formerly of Billerica, MA
Donald L. Collinge Sr. of Hernando, FL died March 10, 2020 in Florida. Donald was affectionately called Grandpa Chicken by his family. He was the husband of the late E. Faith (O'Brien) Collinge to whom he was married for 47 years. He was born in Billerica, MA and moved to Citrus Hills in Citrus County in 1985.
Donald was a Korean War veteran, a sergeant 1st class in the US Army 32nd Infantry Regiment 7th Division. Mr. Collinge and his late wife co-owned Dons Restaurant in Lowell, MA for 31 years before he retired. After retirement and moving to Florida Donald and his wife volunteered many hours at the Moose Lodge #2112, was an avid golfer and enjoyed visits from their family. He was also a member of the Leroy Rooks V. F. W. Post 4252, Hernando, FL. To his family, he will always be "Our Hero".
Donald was predeceased by his parents Thomas Collinge and Catherine (Courtemarche) Collinge and 3 brothers: Thomas, Raymond and Douglas Collinge. He is survived by 3 sons: Donald Jr. of Dracut, MA, Daniel and his wife Patricia of Tyngsboro, MA, and David of Lexington, MA, 2 daughters: Joanne her husband Stephen of Billerica, MA and Julie and her husband Donald of Beverly Hills Fl, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren with one more on the way and sister Donna Courtemarche of Chelmsford, MA.
The family would like to express their thanks to the nurses and CNA's at Life Care Center of Citrus County in Lecanto, FL., for all their support and wonderful care while he was there. And a special thank you to HPH Hospice of Lecanto FL and their exceptional nurses, we will be forever grateful to you. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 16, 2020