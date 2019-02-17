Donald L. Russell

1945 - 2019



LOWELL - Donald L. Russell, age 73, a lifetime native of Lowell and Chelmsford, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, with his family by his side.



Born on September 5, 1945, he was a son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth L. (Ahearn) Russell.



He was a lifelong student and a graduate of Northeastern University having earned a Master's degree.



Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served from 1964 until his honorable discharge in 1968, earning the rank of Sergeant.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an engineer and a manager for almost 40 years in the local high tech industry, working for Digital Equipment Corporation, Wang Laboratories, and Lucent Technologies among others.



Donald enjoyed Hunting and Fishing and was a lifetime member of the Tyngsboro Sportsmen's Club. His favorite pastime was the time spent with his five loving granddaughters.



He is survived by three sons, Robert Russell and his wife Michelle of Windham, NH, Michael Russell and his significant other Elizabeth Jacques of Hooksett, NH and Brian Russell and his husband Michael Hoffman of Dover, MA; five granddaughters, Molly, Isabelle, Grace, Rose, and Amelia; a great-grandson, Matthew; a brother and siste-in-law, Jeffry and Brenda Russell of Ayer; and two nieces, Breanne Crane and Michelle Russell both of Canton, MA.



RUSSELL - Donald L. Russell. Relatives and friends will be received at the TYNGSBOROUGH FUNERAL HOME, 4 Cassaway Dr., Tyngsborough on Tuesday morning from 9 to 11 am. A celebration of his life will take place immediately following at 11:30 in the Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611, or online at pulmonaryfibrosis.org. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary