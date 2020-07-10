Lowell Fire Fighter
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother
CHELMSFORD---
Donald "Fachi" Milinazzo, 67, of Chelmsford, MA, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Don served the city of Lowell as a firefighter for 32 years.
Son of the late Dominic and Eileen (Richardson) Milinazzo, Don was born in Lowell, MA on August 23, 1952. He was raised and educated in Lowell where he continued to live for over 30 years. Don's whole life centered on his family and the Fire Department, where he began his career on Engine 4 in 1988. He was assigned to various stations throughout the city over the years but spent the majority of his tenure downtown at the Civic Center on Ladder 3, "the big stick," where he started as tiller driver until taking over as driver in 2003—a role he would continue until retiring in 2015.
Honored with the department's "Medal of Valor" in 2011 for his heroic efforts and expert ladder maneuvering through live power lines to rescue residents from a 4-alarm fire, Don would never discuss the recognition without crediting his fellow firefighters' for their valor that night. He was a good, proud firefighter and the brotherhood meant everything to him.
With a love of adventure and laughs, Don spent winters on skies and summers on his motorcycle--often alongside his in-laws and fellow LFD brothers---and all the time in between with his family and two granddaughters.
Beloved husband to Brenda (Lamarre) Milinazzo with whom he shared a loving, dedicated marriage for over 48 years, and dad to son, Jeffrey Milinazzo and daughter, Amy Milinazzo and her husband James Brophy--his favorite title was "Grampa," which he was adoringly called by his two granddaughters, Sydney Jane and Coby Jane Brophy, of Lowell. Don played daytime caretaker to his granddaughters from the day each was born; they were 'three peas in a pod," and loved each other dearly.
Though not the oldest of his 11 siblings, Don often played "big brother" to his brothers and sisters, Linda Milinazzo (Goyette) of Lowell, Lawrence Milinazzo and wife Jeanne of Tewksbury; Luann Fitzpatrick and husband Charles of Lowell; Cindy Barnes of Derry, NH; Susan Borrelli of Lowell; Dominic Milinazzo and wife Karen of Pepperell; Daniel Milinazzo and his wife Brenda of Dracut; and Lisa Milinazzo of Dracut, whom all survive him. Don was predeceased by his brothers David and Robert "Dino" Milinazzo and sister, Joann Milinazzo.
"Uncle Donnie" also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Don created a lifetime of memories with those he loved and his time with them was cut far too short. He will be forever missed.
Due to Covid restrictions, Don's wake and Funeral Mass will be private; those attending will be required to wear masks and socially distance. Extended friends, family and firefighters are invited to attend a short service graveside at Lowell Cemetery on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:45 AM; attendees are required to wear masks.
