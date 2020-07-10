To the Milinazzo family, I am so very sorry for the loss of your brother, husband, father and grandfather. I remember when my mother Margaret lived at Father John's housing, he would stop by once and awhile to visit and check on her. She was always touched and thrilled by his visits. May God bless all of you and give you strength during this trying time. Don, Rest in Heaven with your family who, I am sure, welcomed you home. Your cousin Marion.

Marion Milinazzo Corrales

