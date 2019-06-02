|
Of Chelmsford Chelmsford Donald O. Upton, a resident of Chelmsford for over sixty five years, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband to the late Dorothy A. (Nystrom) who passed away November 21, 2017. He was born on January 1, 1928 in Lowell, the son of Vincent and Helen (Muldoon) Upton. He attended Lowell schools.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was employed as a driver by Dana Trucking, Wright Trucking and Purity Supreme from where he retired in 1992. He was a member of the Teamster Local 49 and 829.
Don was a member of Mt. Pleasant Golf Club for over sixty five years. He was a Past President, original member of the terrible twelve, and Honorary Member of Mt. Pleasant Golf Club; where he enjoyed playing golf, cribbage and 45's. He was also a life member of the Chelmsford Elks 2310.
Don is survived by his five children, Donna and her husband, Gerald Foley of Tyngsboro, MA, Deborah Burke of Chester, NH, Donald Upton of Nashua, NH, Dennis and his wife, Laura Upton of Nashua, NH and David and his wife, Carolyn Upton of Chelmsford, MA; eleven grandchildren, Jaret and Todd Foley, Sean, Bridget and Kerri Burke, Michael, Tabitha, Lindsey, Kara, Sophia and Danielle Upton, and seven great-grandchildren, Ryan, Keegan, and Reagan Foley, Nora and Finn Burke, Brock and Jake Upton as well many nieces and nephews.
He was the father-in-law to the late John Burke, and the brother of the late Vincent, Clifford, Barbara and Theresa Upton. UPTON Donald O. "Don" Upton of Chelmsford, MA died May 31, 2019. Visiting hours Tues., June 4th from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Wed. June 5th at 8am from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 9am at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Burial in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to the Mt. Pleasant Golf Club Scholarship Fund, 141 Staples St., Lowell, MA 01851.
