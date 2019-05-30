|
Retired Principal Robinson School
(1969 - 1994) LOWELL Donald P. Gagnon, Sr., 85, of the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, a well- known retired local educator, passed away peacefully Monday May 27, 2019, at his son's home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Mildred K. (Fahey) Gagnon, who survives him and with whom he would have celebrated 63 years of marriage this June.
Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, September 18, 1933, a son of the late James W. and the late Catherine (Beecher) Gagnon, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Newman Prep High School in Boston.
A proud veteran of the Korean Conflict, Don served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corp where he attained the rank of sergeant.
Following his years in the service, Don came back home where he went on to Fitchburg State College where he received both his Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and later attained his Master's in Education.
He began his career in education as an industrial arts and science teacher at the Bartlett school in Lowell. Don then served as the Director of Federal Programs for the City of Lowell from 1967 to 1969.
In 1969, Don was named the Principal of the Robinson school in Lowell were he served for over 25 years until his retirement in 1994.
A history buff and avid Patriots and Red Sox sports fan, he enjoyed carpentry, building and gardening. However, Don's greatest joy was being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his wife Mildred, Don is survived by two daughters Mary Rita Gagnon of Chelmsford and Lauriann Prive and her husband Mark of Hampton, NH; a son Donald P. Gagnon, Jr. and his girlfriend Kathy Goulakos of Nashua, NH; four grandchildren Rebecca Husmer and her husband Steve, Samuel Gagnon, Adam Prive and Michael Prive; a sister Lorraine Bragan of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late James Gagnon, Jr. Gagnon Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 4 to 7 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. RITA CHURCH in LOWELL at 12:30 P.M. followed by his burial at St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the National Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr., (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 30, 2019