Donald P. Gagnon, Sr. of Lowell
In Nashua, NH, May 27, 2019, Donald P. Gagnon, Sr., 85, of Lowell, beloved husband of Mildred K. (Fahey) Gagnon. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. in LOWELL from 4 to 7 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at ST. RITA CHURCH in LOWELL at 12:30 P.M. followed by his burial at St. Mary Cemetery in No. Tewksbury.
E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the National Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230, Landover, MD 20785. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr., (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2019