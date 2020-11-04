of Dunstable, MA
Donald R. Clancy 90, of Dunstable, MA died Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Greenbriar HealthCare in Nashua, NH.
He was married to Ann (Healey) Clancy with whom he would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on Nov. 23, 2020.
Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Helen M. Clancy. He graduated from Keith Academy with the class of 1949 and furthered his education earning his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Boston College.
He retired in 1993 from the Billerica Public Schools where he taught science, his true passion, for 40 years.
He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, MA.
He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus and was a devout Catholic. He enjoyed working on computers, being out in nature and animals.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a son Dr. Jude Clancy of Guilford, CT, a daughter, Attorney Geralyn Clancy of Roseville, CA, a brother-in-law, Kevin and his wife Laura Healey of SC, five grandchildren, Michael, Elena, Sebastian Clancy, and Noah and Shannon Ginn.
A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held Tues., Nov. 3rd at St. John the Evangelist Church in N. Chelmsford, MA. Burial in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell. Memorials may be made in his name to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 www.st jude.org/tribute
