Retired Billerica DPW Employee
Hillsboro, NH
Donald R. Gullage, age 85, beloved husband of Phyllis M. (Thorne) Gullage died Saturday at the Hillsboro House Nursing Home after a brief illness with his family at his side.
He was born in Billerica, April 26, 1934, a son of the late William and Louise M. (Stairs) Gullage and lived in Billerica for 70 years before moving to Vermont and then to Hillsboro, NH, eight years ago. Mr. Gullage proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
He was employed by the Town of Billerica for 35 years in the Department of Public Works having worked in both the Water and Highway Departments and retired in 1993. He was a member of the VFW Solomon Post in Billerica.
Besides his wife, Mr. Gullage is survived by his daughters, Donna Cordingley and her husband Michael of Franconia, NH, Bonnie Bannister and her husband Joseph of Richmond, NH, Darlene Parker and her husband Michael of Billerica and Marsha Pike and her husband Murray of Surrey, BC and his special nephew Jack Gullage. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Nicole, Jocelyn, Julia, Jenna, Breanna and Nolan. He was the grandfather of the late Michael Parker and brother of the late William and Milton Gullage.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 11 am-1 pm. A graveside service will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 1:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemoiralfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019