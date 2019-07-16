Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Fox Hill Cemetery
130 Andover Rd
Billerica, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gullage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Gullage


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Gullage Obituary
Retired Billerica DPW Employee

Hillsboro, NH

Donald R. Gullage, age 85, beloved husband of Phyllis M. (Thorne) Gullage died Saturday at the Hillsboro House Nursing Home after a brief illness with his family at his side.

He was born in Billerica, April 26, 1934, a son of the late William and Louise M. (Stairs) Gullage and lived in Billerica for 70 years before moving to Vermont and then to Hillsboro, NH, eight years ago. Mr. Gullage proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

He was employed by the Town of Billerica for 35 years in the Department of Public Works having worked in both the Water and Highway Departments and retired in 1993. He was a member of the VFW Solomon Post in Billerica.

Besides his wife, Mr. Gullage is survived by his daughters, Donna Cordingley and her husband Michael of Franconia, NH, Bonnie Bannister and her husband Joseph of Richmond, NH, Darlene Parker and her husband Michael of Billerica and Marsha Pike and her husband Murray of Surrey, BC and his special nephew Jack Gullage. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Nicole, Jocelyn, Julia, Jenna, Breanna and Nolan. He was the grandfather of the late Michael Parker and brother of the late William and Milton Gullage.

GULLAGE

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 11 am-1 pm. A graveside service will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 1:30 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemoiralfh.com



View the online memorial for Donald R. Gullage
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
Download Now