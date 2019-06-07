|
Donald R. "Doc" Knowlton
lifelong resident of Dracut; 74
DRACUT - Donald R. "Doc" Knowlton, age 74, lifelong resident of Dracut, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Daisy Knowlton, with whom he spent 52 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on June 11, 1944, he was a son of the late William D. and Clara R. (Corr) Knowlton. Doc graduated from Dracut High School, and following his education enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his faithful service, Doc worked for the Town of Dracut for many years. He was also highly involved in the town with the American Legion where he was a former commander.
Besides his loving wife, Doc is survived by his two children, Robert Knowlton of Dracut, and Richard Knowlton and his wife Jennifer of Dracut; his three grandchildren, Jacob, Cameron, and Lucas; his siblings Betty Southworth and husband Raymond, Judy Knowlton and partner Leslie Parker, Daniel Knowlton and his wife Vanessa, Pamela Eldridge and Frederick Knowlton as well as many other dear friends and relatives.
KNOWLTON - Friends and family may call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Sunday, June 9 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Donald's Funeral Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. His burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com, or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on June 7, 2019