Donald Raymond Eckelkamp of Chelmsford, MA, 81 died Monday, October 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was married to Carol F. (Cooper) Eckelkamp with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Born in Tarrytown, NY on September 11, 1939, he was the son of the late Lawrence Eckelkamp and Arlene (Uchtmann) Eckelkamp. He was a graduate of Ritenour High School St. Louis MO with the class of 1957. He attended Missouri University.
He served with the U.S. Air Force during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He retired from B&W Printing and previously worked at McDonnell Douglas, The John Birch Society and ACME Printing.
He was a member of St. Irene's Parish being very active as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. He was a member of the KoC.
He was a Scoutmaster of Troop 644 at St. Jude's Parish Maryland Heights MO. Past Cubmaster of Pack 81 in Chelmsford, active with the BSA and Order of the Arrow as a Vigil Honor Member. He was an avid artist and photographer.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his 9 sons Christopher Eckelkamp of Chelmsford, Jeffrey and Elise Eckelkamp of Natick, MA, Gregory and Lisa Eckelkamp of Chelmsford, MA, Douglas and Kristin Eckelkamp of Danvers, MA, David Eckelkamp of Somerville, MA, Curtis and Kerry Eckelkamp of Amesbury, MA, Philip Eckelkamp of Chelmsford, MA, Peter and Emily Eckelkamp of Amesbury, MA and Matthew Eckelkamp of Chelmsford, MA, his sister Rita and Thomas Sabliba of S. Freeport, ME, brother William Eckelkamp of Springhill, FL, sister-in-law Phyllis Eckelkamp of Cadiz, KY, brother-in-law Timothy Weir of Kirkwood, Missouri and many nieces and nephews. He was extremely proud of his grandchildren: Brian, Elizabeth, Connor, Bradley; Stephen, Claire, Timothy; Kenny, Sarah, Nicholas, Julia, Sam; Owen; Quinn, Casey, Maya; Lily, Aria.
He was the brother of the late Roger Eckelkamp and Elaine Weir.
Donald Raymond Eckelkamp of Chelmsford, MA died October 19, 2020. Visiting hours Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3-7 pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral mass will be private at St. Irene's Church Carlisle, MA; however the private mass will be live steamed for friends and family at https://tinyurl.com/y5m9udfa
on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10 am. All are invited to a graveside service at 11:30am at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford, MA with burial to follow. Memorials may be made in his name to the Key Foundation Inc. at www.keyfoundation.org
. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
.