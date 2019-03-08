|
Donald Roger Frenette, 71
Donald Roger Frenette, 71 passed away February 6, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Florence, SC. He was born March 5, 1948 in Lowell, MA a son of the late Roland and Theresa Bouvier Frenette.
Don was a United States Air Force Veteran who proudly served his country. He enjoyed golfing and the friendships he made playing the game he loved. He was an avid Patriots Fan, Boston College Eagles Fan and enjoyed his time camping at Old Stage Campground in Madbury, NH. Survivors include his loving wife, Patricia A. Frenette of Myrtle Beach, SC; a son, Donald Roger Frenette, Jr. (Norma) of Lawrence, MA; a daughter, Nicole Hart (Mike) of Salem, NH and two granddaughters, Kira and Caleigh.
The family will hold a celebration of life memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial may be to Special Operations s, PO Box 7508, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. An Online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 8, 2019