Donald Winfield Soule, 91, of Littleton passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley while surrounded by his loving family. Don was born August 11th, 1928 in Easton, Massachusetts of late Elmer and Marjorie (MacDonald) Soule. After graduation from Easton High School, he enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. Returning home to Massachusetts, Don met and fell in love with Lois Beard of West Groton, MA and they had been married 59 years at his passing. They settled and raised their family in Littleton. Don graduated from Bentley College and was a longtime employee of International Harvester as an accountant.
Family meant everything to Don. He was a devoted husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. His favorite pastimes were enjoying cruise vacations with his wife, playing golf with friends, walking the dogs, having coffee at the "Little Peach" with the guys, and summer vacations in Cape Cod with his family. But ultimately, Don's greatest joy was cheering on his daughters and grandchildren at all their sporting events.
Along with Lois, Don is survived by his two loving daughters, Suzanne Crory and her husband Kevin of Littleton, and Sarah LaRosee and her husband Richard of Milford, NH. His seven grandchildren and their families; Matthew LaRosee and his daughter Savannah, Erica (Crory) Rooks and her husband RJ and their son Cole, Derek LaRosee and his wife Kelsey and their two sons Brooks and Clyde, Devin Crory and his wife Lauren, Courtney Crory, Melissa LaRosee and Amanda Crory. Don was predeceased by his siblings Philip and Nancy.
Given that Don's true passion was mentoring youth through coaching sports, please send donations to: Littleton Athletic Booster Association, Attention: Treasurer Marc Saucier, P.O. Box 270, Littleton, MA 01460.
Donald age 91 of Littleton, March 30, 2020 Due to COVID-19, a private service and burial with military honors for Don will be held with the most immediate family in attendance on Saturday April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. Burial will also be held privately following the service at Westlawn Cemetery, 7 New Estate Road, Littleton. Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, a Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com.
