Donat J. Bourassa, Jr.
of Wilmington
Donat J. Bourassa, Jr., age 83, of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 4, 2019. Donat was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Smith) Bourassa, devoted father of Stephen Bourassa and Cheryl Mills & her husband Steven all of Wilmington, Alan Bourassa & his wife Alease of Las Vegas, NV and Marianne Richard of Tewksbury. Loving "Pa" of Kerrianne & Michael Bourassa, Kaylan, Brittany & Alan Joseph "AJ" Bourassa, Rachel & Jennifer Mills, Matthew & Mitchell Richard and Great-Grandson Jacob. Cherished son of the late Donat J. and Marie (Beland) Bourassa, dear brother of Lucille Tallini of Salem, NH, the late Paul Bourassa, Harry Bourassa, Theresa Fredericks, Margaret Hickey, Anne Crocker and Robert Bourassa, brother-in-law of Edward & Sylvia Smith of Wilmington, the late George Smith, Nathan Smith and Ruby Seville. Donat is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Thursday, November 7th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at the Wildwood Cemetery, 233 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington on Friday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. Donat was a U.S. Army Veteran who proudly served during Korea. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 6, 2019