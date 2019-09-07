|
of Westford
WESTFORD
Donna T. (O'Dea) Connell, 89, a resident of Westford for over six decades, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. For 62 years, she was an extraordinarily devoted wife of Attorney John L. Connell Jr., who passed away in March of this year.
Born in Lowell, March 4, 1930, she was the third daughter of the late Daniel D. and Catherine (Cooney) O'Dea.
Donna attended Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, Newton, Mass., with the class of 1949, where she lettered in Lacrosse. She continued her education at the Manhattanville College of the Sacred Heart in Purchase, New York, graduating with the class of 1953.
After working in various capacities at Dan O'Dea Inc., her father's line of automobile dealerships, she taught second grade students at the Kenwood School in Dracut, as well as the Moody and Oakland schools in Lowell.
Mrs. Connell was a licensed real estate broker in Massachusetts, and a very proud Notary Public for the Commonwealth. She also managed her husband's and daughter's law firm for over 40 years.
Donna was a member of the Guild of the Infant Savior, the Catholic College Club of Lowell, the Legion of Mary, and the Lowell Lawyer's Wives Club, and was an Ombudsman for the disabled in Merrimack Valley.
She was a daily communicant, eucharistic minister, and devoted volunteer at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish in Westford. Donna's faith was an inspiration for all.
Donna loved to dance, and shared this love with anyone she could coax out onto the dance floor. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her dear friends, taking annual trips to the races in Saratoga Springs, New York, and attending and watching Notre Dame football with her beloved Jack.
She is survived by eight children, who she always referred to as "her jewels", John L. Connell III and his wife, Angela, of Amherst, New Hampshire; Attorney Mary "Catie" Connell Nagle and her husband, John P. Nagle, of Dunstable; Attorney Patrick D. Connell and his wife, Hyrije, of Washington, D.C.; Thomas G. Connell and his wife, Therese, of Drake's Island, Maine; Maura T. Donovan of Lowell; Donna A. Ford and her husband, Attorney Mark Ford, of North Andover; David A. Connell of Fort Myers, Florida; and Lawrence P. Connell of Lowell. Seven cherished grandchildren: Thomas G. Jr. and Ryan Connell; Christopher, Matthew, and Joseph Ford; and Stephanie and Michael Donovan. She is also survived by a sister, Patricia C. Currie of Palm Beach, Florida; a brother-in-law, the former Chief of Westford Police, Joseph Connell; and sisters-in-law, Rita G. (Vigneault) Connell, and Joanne (O'Brien) Connell, all of Westford.
She was predeceased by her infant son, Michael Joseph Connell, and her two sisters, Gail A. Sayers, and Mary Joy McCartin.
CONNELL
In Westford, September 5, 2019. Donna T. (O'Dea) Connell, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" L. Connell Jr. Friends will be received at the St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Westford, on Sunday from 3 to 7 PM. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine's on Monday at 11 AM. Interment immediately following at St. Catherine of Alexandria Cemetery, 20 Pine Ridge Road, Westford. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions in her name to: Recreational Adult Resource Association (R.A.R.A), 295 High Street, Lowell, Mass. 01852; St. Catherine's Cemetery Fund, 107 North Main Street, Westford, Mass. 01886, or the Monastery of St. Clare, 445 River Road, Andover, Mass. 01810. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Donna's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 7, 2019