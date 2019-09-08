Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Donna Connell
Donna (O'Dea) Connell


1930 - 2019
Donna (O'Dea) Connell Obituary
Donna (O'Dea) Connell
of Westford

In Westford, September 5, 2019. Donna T. (O'Dea) Connell, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" L. Connell Jr. Friends will be received at the St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Westford, on Sunday from 3 to 7 PM. Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine's on Monday at 11 AM. Interment immediately following at St. Catherine of Alexandria Cemetery, 20 Pine Ridge Road, Westford. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions in her name to: Recreational Adult Resource Association (R.A.R.A), 295 High Street, Lowell, Mass. 01852; St. Catherine's Cemetery Fund, 107 North Main Street, Westford, Mass. 01886, or the Monastery of St. Clare, 445 River Road, Andover, Mass. 01810. Arrangements are in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Donna's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 8, 2019
