Formerly of Burlington
TEWKSBURY, MA
Donna Jean Parker, 65, of Tewksbury, MA formerly of Burlington, MA died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA.
Donna was born in Woburn, MA, and was the daughter of the late Donald and Jeanne (Packard) Parker. She attended the Burlington Public Schools.
She also attended NuPath of Westford and CMARC of Woburn for many years.
She was a communicant of St. Malachy Catholic Church of Burlingtonand St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford.
Donna adored her family and many friends. She loved music and television and especially the Three Stooges.
She is survived by two sisters, Cynthia and her husband, Leroy Boucher of Townsend, MA, and Laurie Oley of Westford, MA, a brother, Glenn and his wife Denise Parker of N. Chelmsford, MA, a sister-in-law, Francine Parker of Gilford, NH, and 9 nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Robert Parker of Gilford NH, and Aunt of the late Kerry Parker of Gilford.
Donations can be made in Donna's name to Nupath at: nupathinc.org.
At this time, there are no funeral services scheduled. Private Burial to be held at a later date.ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Donna J. Parker
Published in Lowell Sun on May 8, 2020.