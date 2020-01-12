|
former Lowell resident; 65
LOWELL
Donna J. Provencher, 65, a former resident of Lowell, passed away with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Donna was born in Lowell on June 16, 1954, a daughter of the late Ralph and Jeanne (Baron) Provencher.
She had been employed by Digital Corp.
Donna leaves two siblings and their spouses, Ralph "Sonny" Provencher and his wife Gloria of Westborough and Linda and David Paquette of Pelham, NH; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Provencher.
Funeral Services were Private at her request. To read her online obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020