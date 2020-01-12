Lowell Sun Obituaries
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
To be announced at a later date
Donna J. Provencher


1954 - 2019
Donna J. Provencher Obituary
former Lowell resident; 65

LOWELL

Donna J. Provencher, 65, a former resident of Lowell, passed away with her loving family by her side on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Donna was born in Lowell on June 16, 1954, a daughter of the late Ralph and Jeanne (Baron) Provencher.

She had been employed by Digital Corp.

Donna leaves two siblings and their spouses, Ralph "Sonny" Provencher and his wife Gloria of Westborough and Linda and David Paquette of Pelham, NH; also several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Provencher.

Provencher

Funeral Services were Private at her request. To read her online obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
