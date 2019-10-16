Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Church United
10 Arlington St.
Dracut, MA
View Map
Donna L. (Reed) Gavel


1947 - 2019
Donna L. (Reed) Gavel Obituary
of Lowell; 72

LOWELL

Donna L. (Reed) Gavel, age 72, passed away at her home in Lowell on October 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of William D. Gavel, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.

Born in Pittsfield, MA on April 3, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Perras) Reed. Donna graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1965, and then went on to work many different jobs. Donna was a secretary at Franco American School and University of Lowell, worked at the IRS, and finally was a shelter staffer at Community Teamwork Shelter, where she worked for 17 years.

Donna was a devoted member of Christ Church United in Dracut, MA. She was involved in many different facets of the church where she truly enjoyed giving of her time, talents and treasures to the community. When Donna wasn't helping at the church or in her community, she enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and knitting.

Surviving Donna are her two sons, Marc Gavel and his wife Diane of Groton, and Kevin Gavel of Lowell; her sister, Janice (Reed) Gianotis and her companion Eric Pryor of Lakeland, FL; her two grandsons, Zachary and Jacob Gavel; her brother-in-law, Arnold Price of Westford; her two nieces, Candice McVeigh, and Leah Yousey; her great-niece and nephew, Jack and Kelly McVeigh, as well as many other family members and friends.

Donna was predeceased by her sister, Mary (Reed) Price; her brother-in-law, Mike Gianotis; as well as her sisters-in-law, Leila Mae (Gavel) Daigle and her husband Joseph, Marilyn (Gavel) Burke and her husband John.

Gavel

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Thursday, October 17, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 18 at Christ Church United, 10 Arlington St., Dracut at 12 p.m. Please meet at the church. Her burial will follow in Tewksbury Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Donna's honor to Christ Church United in Dracut, MA. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Donna L. (Reed) Gavel
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
