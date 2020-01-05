Lowell Sun Obituaries
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
Donna L. Tomasi


1966 - 2020
Donna L. Tomasi Obituary
CHELMSFORD - Donna L. (Hardy) Tomasi, 53, a lifelong resident of Chelmsford, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. She was the beloved wife of Carl Tomasi.

She was born in Lowell on February 18, 1966, a daughter of Denice (Sloper) McBride of Chelmsford and the late John Hardy.

Donna was a kind and loving person that took great joy from caring for her nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and looking after her pets.

In addition to her husband and mother, Donna is survived by her siblings; John Hardy and his wife Michelle of Merrimack, NH, Coralee Martin and her partner Scott Derleth of Chelmsford, Deborah Bourassa of Chelmsford and Stephen McBride of Nashua, NH. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM



Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
