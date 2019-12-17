|
|
LOWELL
Donna M. (Laferriere) McGonagle, age 68, died unexpectedly Thursday, December 12th at Lowell General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Daniel R. McGonagle, who passed in 2014.
She was born in Lowell on May 27, 1951 and was a daughter of the late Francis R. (Babe) Laferriere, Sr. and the late Dorothy P. (Manning) Laferriere. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School, class of 1970.
Donna was employed for over 30 years as a school bus driver for children with special needs and pre-school children, with 25 of those years spent at SP&R Transportation. She was currently employed by Tremblay/NRT and earlier in her career by Transcom. Throughout the years she also worked at the Lowell mills, Marshall's Distribution Center, Stuart's Department Store, and for many years at Marie's Variety Store in Lowell.
She was born to be a mom and not just to her biological children, but to all of those that spent time with her. She was affectionately known as Nonna, by the children of family friends.
Donna was an avid bingo player and she loved to test her luck by playing the Daily Numbers or being a member of the St. Marguerite D'Youville Church's 600 Club.
She enjoyed spending time camping for over 30 years at Hidden Valley in Derry, NH; where she and her husband owned and operated Donna's Place in the late 1980's and early 1990's.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Noelle and Brian Grigg of Lowell; her son, Shawn McGonagle of Lowell; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Kate Laferriere of Hampstead, NH; and Daniel and Diane Laferriere of Tyngsboro; two sisters and brother-in-law, Nancy (Laferriere) Kapinos and her husband Alan Sr. of Hughesville, MD; and Gailann Laferriere of Billerica;brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kathleen Murphy of No. Chelmsford; Rosemary Consaul and her husband, Bruce of Bartlett, NH; Denis McGonagle and his wife, Mary (Bucknell) of Billerica; late brother-in-law Brian Murphy; and many nieces, nephews & great nieces & nephews.
MCGONAGLE
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Donna's Life Celebration at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Friday, December 20thfrom 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21st at 10:00 AM at St. Michael Church in Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Donna's memory to the American Diabetes Assoc. For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
View the online memorial for Donna M. McGonagle
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 17, 2019