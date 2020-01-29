|
|
formerly of Billerica and Pepperell, MA
BROOKLINE, NH
Donna M. (Ritchie) Morin of Brookline, NH died suddenly on January 23, 2020, she was 61. Born April 1, 1958 in Boston, Massachusetts to Llewellyn and Helen (Libby) Ritchie, she spent her childhood in Billerica, MA and as an adult spent several years living in Pepperell, MA and most recently the Hollis/Brookline NH area. Donna was a graduate of Merrimack College and worked for the last 25 years at Benchmark Electronics as a Senior Program Manager. Donna was a lover of nature and working with her hands. She enjoyed the beach, kayaking, gardening, home improvement, and stained-glass art. Donna also loved animals and enjoyed her dogs Mocha and Shadow. Her pride and joy was being Memme' to her only grandchild Alix. Donna is survived by her ex-husband, George, her siblings and their families, Patricia & Kim Reynolds of Harrison, ME, Dale & Susan Ritchie of Norway, Gary&Janet Ritchie of Nashua, NH, children G.T. & Sara Morin of Rindge, NH, Jaime & Sean Russakow of Merrimack, NH and their son Alix, and Benjamin Roach and his father David of Hollis, NH. She is also survived by her best friend of 57 years LuAnn Boulanger. Donna also had many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and god children she loved dearly. She also had many beloved friends and colleagues from her years at Benchmark. She will truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite animal related charity in Donna's name. Private services will be held. To view Donna's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
View the online memorial for Donna M. (Ritchie) Morin
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 29, 2020