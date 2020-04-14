|
|
Donna M. Spead
of Lowell, MA
Donna M. Spead, formerly Donna M. Sousa, passed away on April 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Harry Spead and daughter of the late Doris and Joseph Sousa. Donna graduated from Lowell High School and worked at the IRS, Raytheon and Mack Technologies. Donna enjoyed dancing, arts & crafts and sewing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed by all who knew her and loved her.
In addition to Harry, her loving husband of 56 years, Donna was a devoted mother and mother-in law to John and his wife Eva of Alpharetta, GA, Melissa and Michael Desroches of Lowell, MA, Michael and Laura Spead of Arlington, VA, and the late Matthew Spead of Lowell, MA, as well as an adoring grandmother to her nine grandchildren, Monica, Olivia, Katherine, Leah, Morgan, Matthew, Jack, Caroline, and Vivienne; she was survived by her sister Lenore Kenney, her brother Brendan Sousa, her sister Geraldine Gaffney, her sister Doris Kinney, her sister Jacalyn Caplan, and her sister Rosemarie Mulawski and their families. Donna also leaves behind her dear friend, Beverly Patsourakos. Donna also opened her door to many of the children of Centralville of Lowell.
The family will hold a private celebration of life cereony. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to the in the Memory of Donna M. Spead.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2020