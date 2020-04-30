|
|
Loving Wife, Mother, Daughter & Sister
Chelmsford
Donna M. (Larose) Vercelli, age 57, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. For 22 years, she was the beloved wife of John R. Vercelli.
She was born in Lowell on August 2, 1962, beloved daughter of Donald and Lorraine (Vivier) Larose of Dracut. Donna was raised in Lowell and graduated from St. Joseph High School. She was a resident of Chelmsford for the past 18 years.
Donna was employed as a sales associate at Pier 1 Imports in Nashua since 2015. She previously worked at Raytheon in Andover and Lowell as an administrative assistant for 20 years.
Besides her husband, Jack, and her parents, Donald and Lorraine, she is survived by her two children, Alex and Emily Vercelli of Chelmsford; her sister, Sue Chandler and her fiance, Gary McCauley of Andover; her mother-in-law, Janet Vercelli of Natick; also several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces nephews and many cousins including Richard Vivier of Malden.
Arrangements
Due to the current gathering restrictions, Funeral Services for Donna will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make contributions in her memory to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org/donate - Arrangements are in the care of the M. R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Donna, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Donna M. Vercelli
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 30, 2020