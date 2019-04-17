|
formerly of Billerica; 65 HAVERHILL Donna M. (Kelley) Warner, 65 of Haverhill passed away peacefully after a brief battle with lung cancer on Friday, April 12, 2019 at High Pointe Hospice House with her devoted family by her side. She was the widow of the late Michael E. Warner who passed away in 2004 after over 25 years together.
She was born in Lowell on November 16, 1953 and was a daughter of the late Russell J. Kelley and the late Catherine 'Cae' R. (Cutress) Kelley. Donna was raised in Billerica, where she attended the area schools graduating from Billerica High School.
Donna began to raise her family in Lowell's Acre neighborhood and later in Lowell's Back Central Street neighborhood. In her younger days, she would frequent Holt Hall in Salem, NH where she enjoyed playing bingo which a lifelong passion. She enjoyed time spent watching investigative and murder mystery TV shows. She also loved music and especially enjoyed listening to her late husband, Michael's bands.
She was employed at Community Teamwork (CTI) for many years. She also worked at Lemon Tree in Lowell as a baker and as a Certified Nurses Assistant in Haverhill. Her last job was working with the Northeast Veteran's Outreach Center in Haverhill as a private duty nurse before illness forced her recent retirement.
She is survived by her son David M. Kelley and his wife, Carolyn, of Nashua, NH; and her daughter, Kristin Kelley of Salisbury. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mercedes Magbee and her husband, Cole, currently stationed at Leesville, LA with the U.S. Army serving as a combat medic, Tyler Anne Kelley of Pass Christian, MS, Zayda Boghossian of Nashua, NH, Morgan Kelley of Pass Christian, MS, Russell Kelley stationed in Norfolk, CT recently enlisted in the U.S. Navy, Alex Boghossian of Nashua, NH, and Rosali Kelley Lopez of Salisbury, MA; and her great grandchildren, Tristan, Anastasia and Aria.
In addition, she is survived by her sisters, Catherine Pinner and her husband, Paul of Florida, Barbara DiFava and her husband, Robert of Londonderry, NH, Maureen Davidson and her husband, Robert of Londonderry, NH and Marygayle Sullivan and her husband, Michael of Dracut; and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was also the sister of the late Patricia Hildreth, the late Robert Kelley and she was also an aunt of the late Kerry Hildreth. Her calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the McDonough Funeral Home, 14 Highland Street, Lowell. Her funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. A procession will follow for burial at St. Patrick Cemetery in Lowell.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 17, 2019