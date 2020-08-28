1/1
Donna Mae Shattuck
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dracut

Donna Mae (Collins) Shattuck, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 5, 1941 to Ollie and Lena (Meserve) Collins. Donna grew up in Lowell with her parents and eight siblings. She met and later married the love of her life, Joseph E. Shattuck, with whom she shared 54 memorable years before his passing in 2013.

Donna attended Sacred Heart School in Lowell, afterwards working at Hoffman Furniture in Lowell. Her and her husband owned and operated Dracut Upholstery for many years together. She was treasurer of the Dracut High Boosters. She later worked and retired from USCI in Billerica, MA.

Donna opened her heart and home to anyone that needed a place to belong and be loved. In her free time she enjoyed reading, shopping, watching her favorite tv shows, listening to country music, and Christmas with her grandchildren. Donna loved family time above all, cooking Sunday dinners, creating memories with her family and cherishing every moment she was with them. She had a beautiful sense of humor and loved to laugh. Her door was always open for a warm cup of coffee and advice, whether you wanted it or not. She had a devotion to St. Jude and was a dedicated donor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Shattuck, loving mother of Kenneth F. Shattuck and his wife Mary A. Shattuck of Nashua, Kelley L. Belleau of Dracut and Kimberly A. Maroney of Middleboro, MA. Cherished grandmother of Chelsea E. Leclair, Dylan J. Gagnon, Daniel F., John M. and Rebecca R. Shattuck of Nashua. She also was great grandmother to six. She was predeceased by her six brothers and two sisters and two grandsons Daryl J. Belleau and Joseph R. Leclair. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews including Kevin A. Clegg of Dracut.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 1-4 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. In addition, due to the current health restrictions, her Funeral Mass and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donna's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org.

For online condolences please visit DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook



View the online memorial for Donna Mae Shattuck


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved