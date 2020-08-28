Dracut
Donna Mae (Collins) Shattuck, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 5, 1941 to Ollie and Lena (Meserve) Collins. Donna grew up in Lowell with her parents and eight siblings. She met and later married the love of her life, Joseph E. Shattuck, with whom she shared 54 memorable years before his passing in 2013.
Donna attended Sacred Heart School in Lowell, afterwards working at Hoffman Furniture in Lowell. Her and her husband owned and operated Dracut Upholstery for many years together. She was treasurer of the Dracut High Boosters. She later worked and retired from USCI in Billerica, MA.
Donna opened her heart and home to anyone that needed a place to belong and be loved. In her free time she enjoyed reading, shopping, watching her favorite tv shows, listening to country music, and Christmas with her grandchildren. Donna loved family time above all, cooking Sunday dinners, creating memories with her family and cherishing every moment she was with them. She had a beautiful sense of humor and loved to laugh. Her door was always open for a warm cup of coffee and advice, whether you wanted it or not. She had a devotion to St. Jude and was a dedicated donor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Shattuck, loving mother of Kenneth F. Shattuck and his wife Mary A. Shattuck of Nashua, Kelley L. Belleau of Dracut and Kimberly A. Maroney of Middleboro, MA. Cherished grandmother of Chelsea E. Leclair, Dylan J. Gagnon, Daniel F., John M. and Rebecca R. Shattuck of Nashua. She also was great grandmother to six. She was predeceased by her six brothers and two sisters and two grandsons Daryl J. Belleau and Joseph R. Leclair. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews including Kevin A. Clegg of Dracut.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 1-4 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. In addition, due to the current health restrictions, her Funeral Mass and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Donna's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, https://www.stjude.org
.
